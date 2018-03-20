Special Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are heading to the scene of a school shooting in Great Mills, Maryland, the ATF said in a statement on Tuesday.

St. Mary’s County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there are injuries in Great Mills High School in Maryland but she is unable to clarify the exact number of those injured. She also provided no information about possible casualties.

Three people have been transported from the scene following the shooting in Great Mills High School in Maryland, the Fox 5 DC broadcaster says. However, there are still no official reports on those injured.

Earlier, the NBC broadcaster reported that many people were wounded as a result of the incident.

According to St. Mary’s department of education, the situation in Maryland’s high school following the shooting has been taken under control.

“There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lockdown, the event is contained, the Sheriff’s office is on the scene additional information to follow,” the St. Mary’s County Public School website said.

