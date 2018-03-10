US President Donald Trump believes he is capable of reaching a deal with North Korea that will be a “very good one for the world,” he said, after agreeing to talks with Pyongyang following Kim Jong-un’s invitation for a meeting.

“The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World,” Trump tweeted on Friday evening, adding that the time and the place of the planned meeting is still to be determined.

Trump agreed to hold discussions with North Korea, provisionally expected sometime in May, after a South Korean delegation, which met with Kim on Monday, delivered his personal invitation for talks to the US president.

However, before any agreement can be reached between the adversaries or sanctions can be lifted, Washington will require Pyongyang to take “concrete and verifiable steps” towards denuclearization of the peninsula.

“This meeting won’t take place without concrete actions that match the promises that have been made by North Korea,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday.

Announcing the monumental breakthrough in the Korean stalemate at the White House on Thursday, South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong noted that Kim Jong-un is “committed to denuclearization,” and has “pledged” to refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests until talks with Trump take place.

Surprisingly, according to the official, Kim also showed understanding towards the US-South Korean drills, which have greatly contributed to the ongoing tensions in the region.

