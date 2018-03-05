Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad said on Sunday that Syria calls for the formation of an international commission of inquiry into the massacres committed by the US-led international coalition in Raqqa.

During a press conference at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Damascus, Mikdad said that Syria urges UN Secretary-General to support this proposal and help deliver humanitarian aid to Raqqa.

“We are not intimidated by threats, Syria is steadfast and achieves victories over terrorism; those who threaten Syria give assurances to terrorist organizations in order to continue killing civilians,” Mikdad said at the press conference.

“Those who shed crocodile tears over the Syrian civilians have never said a word about the crimes perpetrated by the US-led international coalition in Raqqa and complete destruction of the city,” the Syrian diplomat said, wondering if the US and its allies have ever delivered a piece of bread to the city, treated the injured people or dismantled mines.

He noted that the US crimes in Syria are crimes against humanity that have been committed in front of the very eyes of the UN Security Council and other international organizations which dare not say a single word.

Mikdad stressed that Syria has cooperated and will cooperate to implement the latest UNSC Resolution No. 2401 on the cessation of combat activities in Syria, indicating that the armed terrorist groups based in Eastern Ghouta continue to breach the resolution and shell Damascus on a daily basis.

Source: SANA