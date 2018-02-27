12 civilians were injured when terrorist organizations positioned in some areas in Gouta targeted with shells a number of areas in Damascus Countryside.

A source at Interior Ministry said that three civilians were injured and material damage was caused due to terrorist shelling attack on al-Wafideen Camp, surroundings of al-Assad residential Suburb in Harasta, and Ibn Sina Hospital.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command told SANA that terrorist groups positioned in some areas of Gouta on Tuesday fired three rocket shells which landed in the surroundings of Daff al-Sakhir and al-Naseem areas in Jaramana city, injuring 9 civilians, among them a woman in critical situation.

Terrorist organizations open fire on population of besieged Kefraya and al-Fouaa towns in Idlib

Terrorist organizations opened fire on the population of the besieged towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa in Idlib’s northern countryside.

Civil sources from al-Foua town said that al-Nusra Front terrorists and affiliated groups targeted civilians’ houses in Kafriya and al-Fouaa towns, injuring two civilians.

The sources said that it is difficult to treat the two injured civilians due to the severe lack of medicinal supplies in the besieged towns because the terrorists prevent any humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and relief materials from reaching them.

The sources added that the Syrian cargo aircrafts airdropped on Tuesday bread in the towns where more than 8,000 civilians have been besieged by terrorists for more than 3 years.

Three workers injured by blast of landmine planted by ISIL in Deir Ezzor

Three workers were injured when a landmine left behind by ISIL terrorists exploded while the teams were repairing the electricity network in the city of Deir Ezzor.

SANA’s reporter said that the workers, who include two technicians from Deir Ezzor Electricity Company and a driver, sustained light wounds due to the blast, and were rushed to the National Hospital.

ISIL terrorists had planted mines and IEDs in the streets, houses, and infrastructure facilities in Deir Ezzor before their defeat at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army.

Source: SANA