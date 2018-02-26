The regime court in Bahrain confirmed the death sentence against the youth Hussein Al-Marzouk for political reasons.

In details, the Court of Cassation issued on Monday, February 26, a final verdict which rejects all the appeals submitted in the mysterious case of Akr.

The Supreme Court of Appeal had upheld the death sentence against Al-Marzouk and the life-term jail against the martyr Hasan Haiki and decided to revoke their nationalities. Seven other citizens were also sentenced to a three-year in jail.

It is worth noting that the martyr Haiki succumbed to his wounds inflicted upon him by the regime authorities at the investigation department in July 31, 2016.

