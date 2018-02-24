A decision by the United States to open its embassy in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) in May to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Zionist entity “is a provocation to Arabs”, a senior Palestinian official said Friday.

The May 14 date is marked by Palestinians as the Nakba, or “catastrophe.”

“The American administration’s decisions to recognize Jerusalem as the Zionist entity’s capital and choose the Palestinian people’s Nakba as the date for this step is a blatant violation of international law,” Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) number two Saeb Erekat told AFP.

He said the result would be “the destruction of the ‘two state’ option, as well as a blatant provocation to all Arabs and Muslims.”

Source: AFP