Egypt has released the details of a massive military operation in the restive northwestern Sinai peninsula, saying 71 militants have been killed since the start of the offensive on February 9.

Military spokesman Colonel Tamer Rifai said during a press conference on Thursday that seven members of the Egyptian security forces had also been killed in the operation, meant to root out militancy in Sinai.

“Seventy-one extremists have been killed and five arrested,” said Rifai, adding, “As a result of the heroic combat operations by our armed forces … seven heroes of the armed forces were martyred.”

The official further noted that around 2,000 people had been rounded up in the operation, which came after an ultimatum by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to end deadly terrorist attacks in Egypt.

Source: Websites