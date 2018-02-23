Israeli officials have approved plans for the construction of thousands of new settler units in East Jerusalem al-Quds in grave contravention of international law and a United Nation Security Council resolution against the Tel Aviv regime’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in occupied Palestinian lands.

The so-called Local Committee for Planning and Construction in the Jerusalem Municipality has agreed to building 3,000 new housing units at the Gilo settlement, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

“The planned settlement units will be built on an area of approximately 280 dunams [around 252 square kilometers],” the outlets added.