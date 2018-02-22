Russia on Thursday lashed out at terrorism sponsors in Syria, stressing that countries which support terrorism are responsible for situation in Eastern Ghouta.

“Those responsible for the situation in Eastern Ghouta are those who support the terrorists, those that are still there. As you know, neither Russia, nor Syria, nor Iran belong to the category of such states, for it is they who on the ground are engaged in an irreconcilable struggle against the terrorists in Syria,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov told reporters, commenting on statements about Russia’s and Iran’s alleged responsibility for the situation in East Ghouta.

Speaking about joining the UN resolution on the introduction of a ceasefire in Syria, proposed by Sweden, Peskov re-addressed the question to the Foreign Ministry.

“Now I cannot answer this question, they are engaged in the line of our diplomatic department, our mission in New York, it is better to address this issue to the Foreign Ministry,” he said, adding that the situation in the region remains wanting.

Earlier, the delegations of Sweden and Kuwait shared with the Security Council a draft resolution on the introduction of a 30-day ceasefire in Syria for the delivery of humanitarian aid and medical evacuation. The voting on the draft is expected to take place on Thursday.

“You know that the work as a whole is rather tense. The situation really remains wanting, mildly speaking. Therefore, this issue is now very concentrated,” Peskov stated.

Source: Sputnik