An Iraqi government delegation will visit Turkey to discuss the country’s water share amid environmental concerns over Turkey’s Ilisu Dam on the Tigris River.

Iraqi Water Resources Minister Hassan al-Janabi told the al-Sabaah newspaper on Saturday that the planned visit will take place soon. “All regions of Iraq face the danger of water scarcity,” he said.

Last December, Janabi warned that farmers in swathes of southern Iraq had too little water to plant and that some areas may face drinking water shortage in the summer.

He also estimated that the amount of water flowing in key Iraqi rivers had fallen by at least 40 percent in recent decades due to erratic rainfall and construction of dams in neighboring countries.

Damage to Iraq’s own dams and other infrastructure from years of counter-terrorism battle has also affected water supplies, the minister added.