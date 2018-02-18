Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah will speak on Monday at 6:15 pm Beirut time (16:15 GMT) to announce Hezbollah candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

On Friday, Sayyed Nasrallah delivered a speech on the anniversary of Hezbollah Martyr Leaders in which he hailed the new electoral law as one of the most important achievements in the country.

“This law takes us to calm elections that do not stir strife in the country. There will be no sharp rift and the elections won’t be between two camps – March 8 and March 14 – but rather between several political forces that will form mixed lists,” His eminence said.

