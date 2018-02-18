An Iranian airliner with 66 people on board, which was flying from the capital Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasuj, has crashed in the central city of Semirom, authorities said on Sunday.

The plane had 66 people on board including 60 passengers, 2 flight attendants and pilots and 2 security forces, Iran Emergency Center spokesmen Mojtaba Khaledi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The Asseman Airlines’ passenger plane crashed in the Kohangan Village near the Padena region, 120 Km from Semirom in Isfahan Province, Shahrokh Konari, Governor of the Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad Province earlier told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Meanwhile, Head of Relief and Rescue Organization of Iran’s Red Crescent Society Morteza Salimi said 20 operational teams from three provinces have been dispatched to the site.

The rescue helicopters are on alert but bad weather conditions is hampering the rescue operation, he added.