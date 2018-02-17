The White House said Friday that US President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in March 5th, as the occupation police recommended the Israeli premier’s incitement for bribery and US denied such claims.

Israeli media quoted the White House as saying that Trump and Netanyahu will meet on March 5th as the Israeli PM will be in Washington to attend the annual AIPAC.

The pair met last month in Davos, Switzerland weeks after the Trump administration rejected international criticism of its decision to recognize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the Zionist entity’’s capital and its announcement to begin preparations for moving the US embassy there.

While Netanyahu found Trump to be a fervent supporter of the Zionist regime on several different occasions, in a rare moment of public disagreement, the US administration flatly denied on Monday Netanyahu’s claim that he was having talks with the Americans about applying the so-called “Israeli sovereignty” in the West Bank.

Word of the visit comes days after Israeli police recommended that Netanyahu be indicted over allegations of bribery in a long-running corruption investigation.

A White House official said news of the recommendations have “no impact on the content of the meeting or on its date.”

Source: Israeli media