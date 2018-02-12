10 years have passed since the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s iconic military leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, or the “untraceable ghost”, who confused the Zionist entity and the CIA for years.

Today, Mughniyeh’s ghost is still chasing the Israeli occupation, with his photo appearing near Hatzerim Israeli Air Force Base in the Negev Desert on the west outskirts of Beersheba.

The photo went viral by on social media after dozens of pro-resistance activists shared it.

Martyr Mughniyeh was assassinated in a bomb blast in Damascus on February 12, 2008. In January 2015, a report said that Mughniyeh was assassinated in a joint operation between the Israeli Mossad and US’ CIA.

Source: Al-Manar