The government of Chad on Wednesday suspended 10 opposition parties for “disturbing public order” and “inciting violence” after they backed trade union calls for a mass protest over austerity measures.

The parties’ activities “have been suspended for a duration of two months,” Security Minister Ahmat Mahamat Bachir said in a statement. The Sahel state is imposing cuts in public spending that the finance ministry says are vital to stave off bankruptcy.

Source: AFP