Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned the US once again to withdraw from the Syrian city of Manbij, saying that Turkish forces aim to return the city “to its true owners.”

Speaking at a meeting of his ruling AK Party in parliament on Tuesday, Erdogan said that countless terrorists had been “rendered inactive” by the recent Turkish offensive in Afrin.

Vowing that the operation would continue, he mocked Washington’s criticisms. “When are you going to finish with us asking the question, when did you finish your operations in Afghanistan? When did you finish your operations in Iraq? It’s been 18 years,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also vowed that Turkey would develop its defense sector and reduce reliance on foreign-made defense systems.

Last week, General Joseph Votel, head of the United States Central Command, said that pulling out from the strategically-important city is “not something we are looking into.”

Ankara has previously called on US forces to leave the city, which is currently being held by US-backed Kurdish groups.

Turkish troops crossed into Syria in late January in an attempt to drive US-backed Kurds out of the city of Afrin. Erdogan has warned that the controversial offensive, codenamed ‘Operation Olive Branch’, could soon target “terrorists” in Manbij, which is 100km east of Afrin.

Source: RT