Three Turkish soldiers were killed on Thursday in two separate attacks by Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and in southeastern Turkey, the military said.

Two other soldiers were wounded after the attack by the “separatist terrorist organization” — Turkey’s official term for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the army said in a statement.

The PKK is blacklisted as a terror organization by Ankara and its Western allies.

Meanwhile, in an earlier attack, one soldier was killed and five were wounded after an attack near a military base in the Cukurca district of Hakkari province.

Earlier Turkish media reported two Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack in Hakkari’s Semdinli district — which appeared to be a separate incident — blamed on the PKK launching a missile from northern Iraq. But the army did not refer to this attack in its statements.

Source: AFP