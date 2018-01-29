The Supreme Islamic Shia Council in Lebanon stressed on Monday that the House Speaker Nabih Berri is a major national figure who seeks unity and solidarity among all the Lebanese and that targeting him stirs sedition for the sake of personal interests.

Amal Movement’s presidential committee on Monday held an urgent meeting, after which it issued the following statement:

“The circulating statement of the Free Patriotic Movement’s head bears dangerous aspects that threaten the country’s unity, stability, and security; it is an open invitation to strife which shall torpedo everything that has been achieved in the county, reminding us of the gruesome ‘Liberation and Termination’ war, which only brought miseries to Lebanon.

The presidential committee of Amal Movement calls upon those concerned, to restrain the fiery and the delusional before it is too late!”

Source: Al-Manar Website and NNA