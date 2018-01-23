Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah confirmed, during the official bilateral talks at Bayan Palace on Tuesday, “the reinforcement of cooperation between the two countries in all fields,” stressing on the necessity to activate the joint Arab work.

Both sides also hoped that the next Arab summit would be a chance to unify the Arab positions and restore solidarity among Arabs.

They also condemned the US decision to recognize al-Quds as the Zionist entity’s capital.

During the meeting, Aoun expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s support for Lebanon in all junctures.

He also asked for Kuwait’s participation in the three conferences to be held in support for Lebanon, in Rome, Paris, and Brussels.

“The stability Lebanon is enjoying encourages investment and contribution to the economic development,” Aoun told his host.

Moreover, he shone light on the tribulations of the Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reverberations of their massive presence on the Lebanese economy, social life, and security.

For his part, Kuwait’s Emir informed his guest that he had given the necessary instructions to the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, to respond to Lebanon’s needs.

“We will not hesitate to provide any assistance for Lebanon, whether directly or through international conferences,” Sheikh al-Sabah said.

He also indicated that Kuwait’s presence in the UN Security Council “can help demonstrate the justness of the Arab causes.”

Source: NNA