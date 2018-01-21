عربي
Sunday - January 21, 2018
Turkey’s Syria Offensive Continues, 150 Targets Hit in Afrin
Jaberi Ansari: Iran, Russia Cooperation on Syria Fruitful
Moscow: US Trying to Distort Facts on Syria Chemical Attacks
Turkey Launches Strikes on Kurdish Forces in Syria’s Afrin
Lavrov: US Trying to Create Alternative Gov’t on Syrian Territory
HRW: UAE Violating Human Rights
General Suleimani: World Indebted to Resistance Axis for Beating Takfirism
Haniyeh Hails Iran’s Support to Palestinians
Larijani: Trump Humiliating Other Nations
Turkey’s Mistrust towards US Bolstered up: FM
Germany’s SPD backs formal coalition talks with Merkel
3 hours ago
January 21, 2018
Live News
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Israeli Enemy against Provocative Measures on Lebanese-Palestinian Border
Bangladesh Says will Coordinate with UN over Rohingya Return
US calls on Turkey to ‘exercise restraint’ in Syria: statement
France urges Turkey to stop war in Syria, calls for UNSC meeting on ‘humanitarian risks’
