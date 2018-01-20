The Palestinian protests set off on Friday after the prayers in Gaza and the occupied West Bank as dozens of youths were injured in clashes with the Israeli troops.

The Palestinian youths headed into the points of contact with the Zionist occupation forces on Gaza border, and clashes consequently erupted, claiming eight injured.

In the various cities of the West Bank, the Palestinians participated in protests and clashes with the Israeli forces, which left dozens of them wounded.

The Zionist occupation army announced that one of its soldiers was wounded in car ramming incident in Jericho city and that its forces arrested the executor.

Source: Al-Manar Website