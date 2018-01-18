Head of Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, on Thursday sent a letter to the Supreme Leader Imam Sayyed Ai Khamenei, hailing Iran’s role in supporting the Palestinian cause and stressing that a major intifada will erupt to frustrate the conspiracy against Palestine.

Haniyeh added that some of the Arab leaders as well as US aim at eradicating the Palestinian cause, adding that a major intifada will set off in the occupied Al-Quds and West Bank.

He also said that all the Palestinians highly appreciate Imam Khamenei’s role in guiding the Iranian officials towards supporting the Palestinian resistance.

Source: Al-Manar Website