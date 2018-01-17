Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Israeli regime seeks to create division in Lebanon to advance its own interests but the Lebanese nation and government have managed to foil enemies’ “divisive plots.”

“Undoubtedly, Zionists benefit from creating division in Lebanon,” Rouhani said in a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Tehran on Wednesday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Conference in Tehran.

Rouhani lauded stability in Lebanon, saying the Israeli regime thought that it could keep ISIL terrorists in the region for a long time.

In recent months, certain regional governments have shown their true colors, the Iranian president said, urging further consultations and cooperation among nations in the region to resolve their problems.

“All regional nations need to do their utmost to help restoration of stability and security to the region, and there is no other option,” he said.

Rouhani also expressed hope that regional nations would not allow foreign powers like the US and ‘Israel’ to go ahead with their plans to sow discord and spread animosity.

The Iranian president further vowed to continue supporting Lebanon in the face of the Israeli aggression.

“The Iranian nation and government have always stood by and will continue to stand by the Lebanese nation and government in the resistance against the Zionist regime’s aggression,” he said.

For his part, Berri praised Iran’s support for Lebanon and the Hezbollah resistance movement in the face of Israeli acts of aggression.

Iran has played a positive role in settling regional crises, the Lebanese official said.

Berri also warned that the US government’s stance on al-Quds could lead to a crisis in the region.

