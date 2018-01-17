Iranian President Hassan Rouhani affirmed on Tuesday that his country will continue supporting the Syrian government and people in their war on terrorism until the final victory in that battle is achieved.

The Iranian President’s remarks came during a meeting with Speaker of the Syrian People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh, who heads the Syrian delegation to the Conference of Union of Councils of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States, which kicked off on the Iranian Capital of Tehran earlier this day.

Rouhani denounced the illegal presence of US forces on Syrian soil, which violates international laws and norms, indicating that Washington is leading a conspiracy against the sovereignty and unity of Syria and against the entire region.

He also stressed the importance of continuing the fight against terrorism and facing foreign intervention.

Source: SANA