Russia’s Foreign Ministry described as ‘unconvincing’ US claims that the US troops are in Syria to fight terrorists, stressing that US attempts to justify the use of military measures in Syria are unacceptable.

“The United States’ claims that their troops are allegedly in Syria to fight terrorists are unconvincing and do not stand up to criticism,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Moscow also stressed that Washington’s attempts to justify the use of military measures “against sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Syria were “unacceptable.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed meanwhile, the recent aid delivery to the people in Rukban refugee camp on the Syrian-Jordanian border, but stressed that Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity had to be respected when such deliveries are made.

The ministry pointed out that the camp was within a zone which is de-facto controlled by the US armed forces and the entrance to which is effectively banned for the Syrian government forces or representatives of Damascus.

Source: Sputnik