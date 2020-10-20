A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took off on Tuesday morning towards the Zionist entity’s Ben-Gurion Airport.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Financial Affairs Minister Obaid Humaid Al Tayer will meet to sign a number of agreements between the two sides.

Israeli media reported that one such agreement states that Israelis and Emiratis can travel without the need for visas, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The delegation took off, accompanied by a number of representatives from the United States, including US special representative for international relations Avi Berkowitz, who tweeted a photograph of his flight ticket to the Zionist entity from the UAE.

The visa-free agreement will be the first one of its kind between Israel and an Arab state.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be present at the signing which include agreements on issues of air travel, protection of investments, and science and technology in addition to the visa-free agreement.

Netanyahu, Mnuchin, Tayer and CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation Adam Boehler will then make joint remarks.

There will be more meetings through the day between Netanyahu, Mnuchin, Al Tayer and Avi Berkowitz, assistant to President Donald Trump and Special Representative for International Negotiations. Netanyahu will also meet bilaterally with Mnuchin.

Additional meetings will take place between UAE and Israeli ministers.

