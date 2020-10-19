The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri told Monday Al-Joumhouriyah daily that he expects positive developments regarding the cabinet formation this week.

President Michel Aoun set Thursday (October 22) to be the date of the binding parliamentary consultations after he had postponed it last Thursday upon the request of certain blocs as the presidency’s media office said.

Media reports mentioned that the latest political developments indicate that the binding parliamentary consultations would not be postponed again, adding that MP Saad Hariri is likely going to be nominated again.

Source: Al-Manar English Website