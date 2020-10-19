Russia says it will continue military and technical cooperation with Iran against the background of the expiry of a longstanding United Nations embargo on arms sales to and from the Islamic Republic.

“Russia is developing multi-aspect cooperation with Iran and cooperation in the military-technical sphere will proceed depending on needs of the parties and mutual readiness to such cooperation in a calm fashion,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday, TASS reported.

Russia, Ryabkov added, is not afraid of US sanctions since the Kremlin is accustomed to this behavior.

In line with the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the UN Security Council’s embargo on trade in conventional weapons with the Islamic Republic ended on Sunday.

The nuclear accord had been endorsed by the Security Council in the form of Resolution 2231.