Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has expressed scepticism about the idea that relations between European nations and the US will improve if Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins the November election. Maas explained that the US foreign and security policies have been changing in recent years regarding the obligations Washington took upon itself during the Cold War.

The foreign minister said that Europe should be ready for the trend not to change with a new administration and thus EU nations must assume more responsibilities than before. At the same time, Maas admitted that the transatlantic relations became more complicated with the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House.

“Again and again, [Washington] made decisions that we could not understand without any prior consultation. The vivid example is the [US] withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran”, Maas said.

The minister expressed hope that regardless of who wins the 3 November election in the US, the situation will change.

