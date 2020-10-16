The mourning ceremony was held in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei without participation of people due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

It should be noted that Hojjatoleslam Kashani delivered a speech and expressed salient points of prophetic manners and characteristics of Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Hassan Mojtaba (PBUH).

Today coincides with the 28th day of the lunar month of Safar, which marks the passing of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as well as the martyrdom of his grandson Imam Hassan (PBUH), the second Shia Imam.