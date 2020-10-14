Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday chaired the Liberation and Development Parliamentary Bloc’s meeting, in the presence of all its members.

The meeting discussed the country’s general conditions, especially the governmental status, as well as a number of health, living, and legislative affairs.

“Regarding the governmental status, the bloc has confirmed its participation in the binding parliamentary consultations and will announce the name of its candidate for Prime Minister-designate — as is the custom — after discussing the matter with His Excellency, the President of the Republic,” a statement issued in the wake of the meeting said.

“The bloc also stresses the necessity to expedite the formation of a salvation government as soon as possible; a government that takes into account balance and competence, and most importantly capable of rebuilding the confidence of the Lebanese in their state and its institutions, as well as that of Arab and international communities, and that of Lebanese expatriates,” the statement added.

On the level of the deteriorating living conditions nationwide, the bloc warned against any ill-considered step towards lifting subsidies on basic and vital commodities, especially medicine, fuel and flour.

In this context, the bloc called on the judiciary and the competent security authorities to seize control of this file and to immediately initiate the prosecution of monopolists and traffickers who are profiting at the expense of the people’s pain and sufferings.

The bloc did not fail to sound the alarm on the surging number of Covid-19 cases in Lebanon. It also discussed a number of legislative affairs.

Source: NNA