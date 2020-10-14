President Michel Aoun welcomed Wednesday at Baabda Palace the Syrian ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdul Karim Ali, discussing with him the latest developments.

Ali stressed that Syria follows up the economic situation in Lebanon, highlighting the importance of coordinating facilities for exporting the Lebanese crops via Syria.

President Aoun also received the head of the technical delegation in charge on negotiation for demarcation of Southern maritime Borders, Brigadier General Pilot Bassam Yassin, this afternoon at the Presidential Palace.

The President was briefed, by Brigadier General Yassin, on the proceedings of the first meeting of indirect negotiations, which was held this morning at the UNIFIL headquarters, in Naqoura.

