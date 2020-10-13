Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami said the IRGC has provided all of its medical capacities to the Iranian health society to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a videoconference with the IRGC commanders on Tuesday, Major General Salami said the IRGC feels duty bound to carry out the order issued by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei for assisting the health sector in tackling the pandemic.

All of the IRGC’s capacities and facilities have been placed at the Iranian medical sector’s disposal, including the hospitals, mask production plants, forces participating in screening schemes, and the society of doctors and nurses, he added.

He also unveiled plans to mobilize the IRGC’s potential with new configuration and arrangements, saying the services will be provided for the coronavirus fight national and provincial headquarters.

The Iranian Army, the IRGC and Basij have greatly contributed to the countrywide plans to help the medical staff in confronting the viral disease across the Islamic Republic.

In March, Imam Khamenei assigned the Armed Forces to work on the necessary methods to prevent a further spread of coronavirus, in addition to the other activities such as treatment of patients and establishment of medical centers like field hospitals and convalescent homes.

Source: Iranian media