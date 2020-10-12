Caretaker Minister of Public Health Hamad Hasan renewed on Monday rejection of ceasing medicine subsidies.

The minister chaired an emergency meeting devoted to discuss the medicine crisis in the country and ways to deal with it including intervention and supervision, the National News Agency reported.

Speaking following the meeting, Hasan announced the beginning of an inspection campaign in pharmaceutical businesses, including drug warehouses and pharmacies.

He added that the reopening of the country must take place gradually, noting that the Interior Ministry is the authority who decides on the lockdown measures in Lebanon in cooperation with Health Ministry.

Hasan, meanwhile, stressed the need to adapt to coronavirus and act wisely and cautiously in this regard.

Source: Agencies