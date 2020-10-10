Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun met the delegation charged with negotiating the demarcation of Lebanese border with the Israeli occupation.

“In implementation of the directives of the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, the Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun met in his office in Yarzeh with the delegation charged with negotiating the demarcation file,” the Lebanese Army Command’s Orientation Directorate announced in a communiqué.

During the meeting, Aoun gave basic instructions to start the negotiation process with the aim of delineating the maritime borders on the basis of the line that starts from Ras al-Naqoura by land and extends by sea according to the central line technique, without taking into account any impact on the coastal islands of occupied Palestine, National News Agency reported.

This study was prepared by the Lebanese Army in accordance with international laws.

Source: NNA