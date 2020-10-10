In the context of Al-Manar TV’s episodic documentary, Second Liberation Secrets, which highlights the military victories achieved by Hezbollah during its fight against the terrorist groups in Syria, one of the commanders of the so-called Free Syrian Army acknowledged that confronting Hezbollah bombing force is impossible.

“We did not face during one year and a half the bombing force we encountered in Qusseir.”

It is worth noting that Hezbollah and the Syrian army wage a large scale offensive against the terrorist groups in Qusseir city on May 19, 2013. After 18 days of fierce clashes, the Resistance fighters and the Syrian soldiers defeated the militants and emerged victorious.

Source: Al-Manar English Website