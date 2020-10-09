At least four Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces during the weekly protest against Zionist settlements, which takes place every Friday in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank, local sources said.

Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and teargas at the protesters, injuring four of them by rubber-coated rounds. Others also sustained suffocation from gas inhalation. The injured were treated at the scene by local medics.

The Zionist occupation forces also stormed several towns in the West Bank, including Nablus and Al-Khalil Hebron, clashing with the locals who protested against the Israeli settler policies and preventing worshippers from performing from Friday Prayers.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and WAFA News Agency