Al-Manar correspondent in southern Lebanon reported Friday that big fires broke out in a large number of towns in southern Lebanon, consuming swathes of farm lands.

The reporter added that the fires destroyed the farm lands in Adaisseh, Markaba, Houla, Hounin, Jwaya, Debaal, Maaroub Barish, and Deir Qanoun An-Nahr, adding that a big fire broke out in the outskirts of the Zionist settlement, Margaliot, which lies on border with Lebanon.

According to the reporter, firefighters from the Civil Defense, Hezbollah’s Islamic Health Society, Amal Movement’s Scout as well as the Lebanese Army helicopters collaborated to extinguish the fire.

It is worth noting that the residents close to the fires were evacuated.

