The “Loyalty to the Resistance” parliamentary bloc on Thursday stressed that Lebanon badly needs forming a productive and effective government, warning against the malicious approach of seclusion which harms the interests of the nation and the citizens.

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc welcomed President Michel Aoun’s step of setting the date of the binding parliamentary consultations on October 15, calling the Lebanese officials to prioritize their country’s best interest.

“The bloc considers that the US administration which backs the interests of the Israeli enemy (…) is responsible for disrupting the government formations efforts,” the statement added.

“It is also directly responsible for obstructing the efforts to form a government reflecting national unity,” they added, highlighting the importance of the French initiative.

“There is still a chance to restore what those forming the government have sabotaged,” the bloc underlined.

Hezbollah bloc underscored that the southern border demarcation process has nothing to do with normalization deals concluded by some Arab countries with the Zionist entity.

Unlike what has been promoted by some parties in this regard, the Lebanese state is exclusively concerned with demarcating the national border, the statement pointed out.

The bloc also expressed doubts about the causes of the unjustifiable absence of the Lebanese army’s and security agencies’ role in Baalbek-Hermel area, urging them to protect the locals from the armed disputes.

The “Loyalty to the Resistance” bloc reiterated commitment to the resistance path, hoping the coronavirus crisis ends imminently.

Hezbollah parliamentary bloc also extended condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership and people over the death of Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing the new Emir Nawwaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah good luck with supporting the causes of Lebanon and the Umma, topped by that of Palestine.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA