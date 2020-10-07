Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem blamed those who are violating the Constitutional rules of the cabinet formation for the ongoing procrastination in this file.

On the first anniversary of the death of Sheikh Hasan Malak, Sheikh Qassem stressed that abiding by the stipulations of the Taif Constitution related to nominating a premier and creating a government is the only solution for the national crisis.

Sheikh Qassem highlighted the importance of creating a salvation government that is capable of coping with the socioeconomic challenges.

National News Agency reported that President Michel Aoun set next Thursday (October 15) a date for the binding parliamentary consultations at Baabda Presidential Palace.

The move comes nearly two weeks after former PM-designate Mustapha Adib recused himself from forming the new government.

Source: Al-Manar English Website