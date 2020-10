Tens of people were either killed or wounded in a car bomb explosion that rocked Al-Bab city in the northern province of Aleppo on Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported.

The UK-based Opposing Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast killed seven people and wounded 32 others, adding that a major destruction resulted from the explosion.

It is worth noting that the city is controlled by the Turkish forces and Turkey-backed militant groups.

Source: Agencies