Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari lashed out at some Western governments, saying they reject to acknowledge the fact that Syria has fulfilled all of its obligations arising from its accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention and destroyed its entire stockpile since 2014.

During a session of the Security Council on Monday, Jaafari said these governments have gone far in their hostile stances against Syria as they “continue to cover the terrorists ’crimes and their use of chemical weapons and toxic gases against civilians in the country.”

Syria has repeatedly confirmed that it has not and will not use chemical weapons, and that it is committed to cooperating with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), SANA quoted Jaafari as saying.

He clarified that for that purpose, on the 16th of last month, Syria submitted its 82nd monthly report to the Technical Secretariat on activities related to the destruction of chemical weapons and their production facilities.

Jaafari pointed out that Syria’s cooperation was met by Western countries with “continued escalation by promoting illegal mechanisms that were passed in violation of the law and the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention”.

The Syrian diplomat accused representatives of some Western governments of ignoring scientific facts which do not accept skepticism “for nothing other than because they have gone far in their hostile stances and they seek to cover up the crimes of terrorist organizations in Syria and their use of chemical weapons and toxic gases against civilians, and because they refuse to acknowledge the truth confirmed by Head of the Joint Mission to Eliminate Chemical Weapons in Syria, Sigrid Kaag when she submitted her final report to the Security Council in June 2014, confirming that Syria has fulfilled all of its obligations and it has destroyed all of its chemical stockpile.”

Source: SANA