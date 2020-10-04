Thousands of Israelis took to streets across the Zionist entity for the 15th week in a row, in protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘failed” leadership’.

Clashes broke out in Tel Aviv and violence erupted on Saturday and into Sunday, as protesters flouted a new law meant to curb anti-government demonstrations and a coronavirus lockdown.

At least 38 Israeli were arrested in the street protests that took place just three days after Israeli Parliament approved an edict to limit the scope of such demonstrations.

The protests kept pressure on Netanyahu in a bid to force him to resign for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, as well as allegations of corruption, which he denies.

Israeli law does not force a prime minister to step down after being indicted, sparking outrage and protests.

The new law bans Israelis from holding demonstrations more than one kilometer (about half a mile) from their homes and forces stricter social distancing, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections.

According to protest organizers, an estimated 100,000 Israelis rallied in squares and at junctions throughout the Zionist entity from sunset on Saturday.

The Zionist authorities on Sunday recorded more than 264,000 infections, out of which more than 191,000 have recovered, while the death toll has hit almost 1,700 out of a population of nine million.

