US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, have test negative for the novel coronavirus, White House Special Assistant to the President Carolina Hurley said in a statement on Friday.

Trump has said via Twitter on Thursday night that he and his wife tested positive after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the disease.

“Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were tested again today for COVID-19 and both are negative,” Hurley said via Twitter.

US President Donald Trump says he and his wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19 and are going into quarantine after holding rallies with thousands of people in recent weeks in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” the president said in a late night tweet.