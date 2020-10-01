Caretaker Minister of Public Health Hamad Hassan stressed on Thursday that increasing hospital tariffs and raising the price of medicine is not on the table.

In a tweet, the minister said: “As long as the official dollar rate is specified by the Central Bank of Lebanon, and as long as subsidies remain, increasing hospital tariffs and raising the price of medicine is not on the table.”

“The Ministry of Health operates under the Lebanese law and everyone must participate in [finding] solutions, not the other way around. Enough with your outbids at the expense of people’s nerves and pain,” Hasan added.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the AUH in Beirut was raising its tariffs by increasing the dollar rate to be 3,900 Lebanese pounds. Media reports said that many other hospitals across Lebanon may echo this step as the health sector has been facing a crisis related to the economic and financial crisis in the country.

Source: NNA and Al-Manar English Website