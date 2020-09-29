Lebanon recorded on Monday 1,018 new coronavirus cases with 4 related deaths, Health Ministry announced.

In its daily report, the ministry said that among the 1,018 infections, only one imported case was registered, taking the total cases in the country to 37,258 since the first case in the country was announced last February.

4 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll of fatalities nationwide to 351, the ministry said.

It added that 580 patients have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, including 178 at the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

5,853 PCR were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,006 at Beirut International Airport, the ministry noted.

Of the 37,258 cases, 16,676 have so far recovered, according to the report.

Source: Al-Manar English Website