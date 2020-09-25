Israeli occupation army announced on Friday it has tested a new sea-to-sea missile system.

The missile system, which was developed by the Zionist entity’s Aerospace Industries (IAI), has been successfully tested, a press service of the occupation forces said on Friday.

“Last week, a new missile system of a type ‘sea-to-sea’, developed by the IAI conglomerate, successfully passed a test. This system will enforce the superiority of Israel’s maritime forces,” the service said in a statement.

It added that the system has more accurate offensive capabilities, as well as improved attack range and flexibility, noting that it would be installed in an arms complex of the Zionist forces’ Saar 5- and Saar 6-class naval multi-purpose corvettes.

