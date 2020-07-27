Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 212 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 15,912.

Some 2,434 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,436 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 293,606 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 255,144 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,819 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,353,532 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

According to local media outlets, the Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabei was moved to the hospital after he had contracted the coronavirus.