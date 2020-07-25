Public Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, warned Saturday that measures would be tightened, as people continue to ignore the government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“Citizens are neither committed nor being cautious regarding the Coronavirus,” Hassan said during his inauguration of a new section for Corona patients in the Baalbek Governmental Hospital, adding that there will be strict and mandatory procedures.

“This issue is no longer a joke,” the Minister underlined.

He called on concerned authorities to impose fines on citizens who do not abide by the government’s rules, especially those who do not wear masks and fail to respect social distancing, and those coming from abroad who do not adhere to home quarantine.

Minister Hassan stressed that the issue has taken a critical and dangerous turn, which entails acting more responsibly and raising the level of intervention and awareness against the pandemic, and providing people with safety and protection.

He added: “As a Minister of Public Health, I affirm that everyone who fails to carry out his duty in any government or private hospital must be held accountable, and I will look into the restrictions and take direct action because the health and lives of people are our responsibility.”

Minister Hassan considered that the cause of the high number of COVID-19 cases is due to the non-compliance with the state’s regulations, hoping that this pandemic will pass with the lowest number of deaths.

Source: Al-Manar English Website