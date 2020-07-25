Israeli helicopters staged a new aggression on Syria’s Quneitra late Friday, resulting in at least two injuries.

SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying that Israeli helicopters targeted three outposts in Quneitra, Southwest Syria.

“At 11 p.m. before midnight, the Israeli hostile helicopters targeted with three anti-tank missiles three points on the frontiers towards Quneitra,” the source said in a statement.

The source added that the aggression lightly injured two soldiers and set fires to the forests.

Israeli occupation military confirmed the attack, claiming it was in retaliation to munitions fired towards Golan Heights earlier in the day.

